CAUGHT ON VIDEO: sparks fly as car skids upside down into utility pole in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A car careening down Montgomery Road in Westfield on its roof was caught on video Tuesday morning. It then came to a stop after crashing into a utility pole. It was a scene that kept a portion of the road closed to traffic much of the day.

The crash took place just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, and Westfield Police said that speed was a factor.

Surveillance video obtained by Western Mass News shows a car flipped upside down on its roof, sparks flying, barreling down Montgomery Road in Westfield Tuesday morning.

Before the video, Westfield Police said that the car struck a utility pole, causing major damage and sending two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses who live on the road told Western Mass News what they saw as the scene unfolded.

“I woke up at 5:15 because I heard a noise,” one resident said, “and then someone went, ‘Oh!’ Then, I looked out the window and the car was upside down.”

“When I took a peek out the window, I saw the car completely overturned outside my neighbor’s house,” resident Rory McLean said. “I immediately rushed out there to see what’s going on.”

Those who live on the street told me that they were surprised this happened.

“It was very eventful this morning, not particularly on par for what happens on this road, McLean said. “Usually, people are going the speed limits, knowing what their car can do. Not this particular time.”

McLean had this to say to drivers heading down this normally quiet residential street:

“Make sure you watch your speed coming down these roads.”

Westfield Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.