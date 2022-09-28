Crews respond to a structure fire in Pittsfield

By Amanda Callahan and Libby James
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday night, crews responded to a structure fire in Pittsfield.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, it happened around 8 P.M. on Dartmouth Street.

The fire was put out in 30 minutes, and officials say no one was displaced or injured.

However, the building sustained around $10,000 in damages.

The Pittsfield Fire Department continues to investigate the cause.

