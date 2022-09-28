Crews working to repair Chicopee water main break

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews from Chicopee’s Department of Public Works are working to repair a water main break.

Chicopee Police said that the break, located on Horseshoe Drive, will result in water service being shut off to Doverbrook Estates.

The repairs are expected to take four to six hours to complete.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.