Crews working to repair Chicopee water main break

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews from Chicopee’s Department of Public Works are working to repair a water main break.

Chicopee Police said that the break, located on Horseshoe Drive, will result in water service being shut off to Doverbrook Estates.

The repairs are expected to take four to six hours to complete.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

