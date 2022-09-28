Dirt bikes stolen from Chicopee man’s garage

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man is asking for your help to find four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week. The theft came just days after he’d listed two of the bikes on Facebook Marketplace and a few weeks after we told you about a similar theft in Agawam.

John Myslinski told Western Mass News the bikes were his and his daughter’s and he’d bought one of the bikes just a week before they were taken. He said the helmets were taken too and he estimated the value of everything stolen to be between $20,000 and $25,000 and unfortunately, his insurance won’t cover it.

Myslinski said he noticed they were missing last Thursday morning.

“My wife had been outside, she said, ‘Did you know you left the garage door open?’ so I went outside because I didn’t think I did and it was open and I walked in and all four motorcycles were gone…They could’ve taken anything, a lot more, but they were here for a reason. I think they knew because I was selling two of them on Marketplace, so I think that has something to do with it,” Myslinski explained.

He said he called police and filed a report and police told him bikes in Agawam and Enfield got hit the same night.

We reached out to Chicopee Police for an update on the search. While they have no leads yet, they are recommending a few things to help protect against theft.

“What we recommend to people is when you buy something like that and you’re posting it for sale, try to take a picture of the VINs or the serial numbers, so that, if by chance, it does get stolen, we have an accurate number to go with. If it’s a motor vehicle or something like that, it’s going to probably register in the future and it’ll pop up as being stolen because we can enter it into the stolen motor vehicles system,” said Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne.

He said pawn shops will also run serial numbers on bikes they receive to see if they pop up as stolen. Odiorne also advised people to keep their dirt bikes toward the back of the garage, keep the garage doors closed and locked, and always meet up at an open space with video cameras when making internet sales.

If you have any information on these stolen bikes, contact Chicopee Police.

