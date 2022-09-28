Florence man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An employee of a Northampton nursing home is on an unpaid leave of absence Tuesday night, accused of sexually abusing a child.

50-year-old Scott Duseau of Florence denies the charges against him. He was released on $5,000 bail last week after being arraigned Thursday in Northampton District Court.

According to a police report cited in court documents obtained by Western Mass News, a victim, whose age was not disclosed but was referred to in the charges as a minor under the age of 14, was interviewed at the child advocacy center on September 2nd.

The documents indicate that the incidents allegedly happened as far back as late 2019. The first time, the victim said that Duseau used his mouth and/or hands to touch the victim’s “private parts.”

In November of 2020, the victim said that they and Duseau removed their clothing.

At one point, on a date not specified, the victim said that their body was under Duseau’s body.

The documents list additional sexual acts that Western Mass News has deemed too graphic to disclose.

Based on this interview, Duseau was charged with 3 counts of rape and abuse of a child, 5 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and 1 count of enticing a child under 16.

Western Mass News has learned that Duseau was an employee at Linda Manor, an assisted living facility in Leeds. We reached out to Berkshire Healthcare Systems, which owned Linda Manor. A spokesperson told us that they have no comment on Duseau’s arrest. They said, in part:

“This is a matter unrelated to his employment at Linda Manor. Mr. Duseau is currently on an unpaid leave of absence.”

Duseau was arraigned in Northampton District Court on Thursday, and a judge set his bail at $5,000.

His conditions of release include:

Providing his current address and phone numbers to the Department of Probation

Reporting to the Department of Probation

Having no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, except any biologically or legally adopted children

Not living or staying overnight in a place where there is a person under 18 years old

Not working or volunteering anywhere he would have contact with anyone under 18

Having no contact with the alleged victim and their mother

The judge provided a bail warning, stating that if Duseau commits any violation to the conditions, his bail will be revoked.

A pretrial hearing is set for October 21st.

Western Mass News has also reached out to Duseau’s legal counsel for comment, but have not heard back.

