Florida evacuees arrive at Bradley International Airport as Hurricane Ian hits land

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connect. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, Western Mass News traveled to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, to get the latest on travel impacts caused by Hurricane Ian.

It was a long day for people attempting to get to or from the southeast. We spoke with travelers who left Florida just in time Wednesday, and others attempting to make the trek back home, on what they are hearing from family and friends.

“I think there’s a lot of uncertainty,” said Wayne Trochmann of Atlanta, Georgia. “People are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

Relieved passengers were thankful to arrive safely at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday morning, hours before Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida.

Reporter: “What have the last 24, 48 hours been like?”

“Hell,” Cindy Mason of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, told us. “I’m very grateful, so happy to be home.”

Airport officials told Western Mass News that as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, there were 15 canceled flights, including 9 departures and 6 arrivals.

However, two flights touched down in Windsor Locks out of Orlando International Airport, which closed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning due to the impending storm.

“Flight changes, especially the past two days, were completely full, so it wasn’t possible to bump up any flights like that,” said Kyle McCarry of Clermont, Florida.

The McCarry’s made their final preparations before leaving their Clermont, Florida home for a two-week long vacation.

“Getting the house a little bit ready,” McCarry told us. “Last night, I was picking up a bunch of stuff off the bottom floor if there was any flooding.”

Others are keeping an eye and ear on those close to the eye of the storm.

“My friends, their homes, their safety,” Linda Pouliot of Flagler County, Florida, said. “My dog’s back there.”

“My company is actually headquartered in Tampa, and they’ve evacuated folks out of our headquarters and are monitoring the storm making sure everybody’s safe,” Trochmann said.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Airport Authority told us that cancellations and delays could continue through the weekend. She strongly recommends contacting your airline for the latest updates on your flight.

