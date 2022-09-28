Hurricane Ian causing flight cancelations and delays at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Most flights to and from Florida were on hold Wednesday, but some travelers into Bradley International Airport were lucky enough to arrive safely just hours before airports in the Sunshine State closed in preparation for the storm.

“Oh geez, not good, not good there,” said Linda Pouliot from Flagler County, FL.

Pouliot arrived at Bradley from Olando on Wednesday morning. She was one of the lucky passengers whose travel plans weren’t impacted by Hurricane Ian.

[Reporter: Were there any concerns about being wheels up today and actually arriving here?]

“Yeah for days, for days,” Pouliot added,

Pouliot told Western Mass News she turned down a four-figure offer from Spirit Airlines to change flights. Others described the scene at Orlando International Airport Tuesday night.

“Horrendous. People were crying, families, lots of big groups that were just trying to get out,” said Cindy Mason from Windsor Locks.

Tampa International Airport closed Tuesday at 5 p.m., Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport closed Tuesday at 8 p.m., and Orlando International Airport closed Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. As of Wednesday afternoon, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and Palm Beach remained open.

Airport officials with the Connecticut Airport Authority told us that by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, there had been nine canceled departures and six canceled arrivals. We also wanted to know how could this affect other flights across the country moving forward.

“As Florida gets out of the storm, we do anticipate it will take some time for the airlines to catch up on those specific flights to and from Florida. Naturally, as the airlines manage their staffing and airline operations, there could be some impact to other flights. Again, why it’s important for passengers to stay in touch with their airline,” said Alisa Sisic with the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Sisic told us those cancellations and delays could last through the weekend.

