Local organizations preparing to help Florida after Hurricane Ian

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several local organizations have plans to help residents who experienced the devastation that is expected with a storm this size. Efforts are underway in western Massachusetts to get ready and deploy volunteers to the Sunshine State, if needed.

“We have a large EDS, disaster services team, and resource center down there,” said Chris Farrand, regional director of emergency disaster services for the Salvation Army.

Boots are already on the ground, the Salvation Army told Western Mass News. They are waiting out the worst of the storm and preparing to help those who experienced tragedy during the storm.

“Currently, we have 700 of our mobile feeding trucks that are being stationed. We have one of our large field kitchens, which is essentially an 18-wheeler kitchen on wheels,” Farrand added.

They are also calling on western Massachusetts volunteers and staff, who may be deployed down south in the upcoming weeks.

“In those early days of disaster, it is sometimes 20 hours a day non-stop of trying to meet people’s needs, so to be able to come and replenish those personnel, replenish those supplies,” Farrand noted.

Meanwhile, other local organizations already have Massachusetts volunteers in Florida...

“The Red Cross of Massachusetts already has volunteers in Florida who are working on the Hurricane Ian relief efforts,” said Kelly Isenor with the Red Cross of Massachusetts.

They have already set-up shelters for those who had to evacuate and cared for their physical and mental health needs, with 13,000 people staying there just Tuesday night.

“They need a place to go, they need a place to sleep, they need warm meals,” Isenor added.

Both organizations told us the best way New Englanders can help is by donating cash to either organization, instead of supplies.

“It can be challenging to receive them, store them, where to even put them,” Farrand said.

