Watching Ian. Western Mass staying cool & dry to end the week.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered to patchy clouds tonight will diminish through Thursday morning. Expect a cool start with temperatures dipping into the mid 40s for many.

Thursday will be a nice day across western Mass with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Breezes out of the North will linger around 5-10mph but could occasionally gust a bit higher. With high pressure continuing to build into New England, dew points will get lower. Once the sun sets, temps fall fast and lows by Friday morning may fall into the middle and upper 30s with some areas of frost possible!

Ian will continue moving toward the eastern coast of Florida Thursday and will move back over the Atlantic Thursday night and Friday. Ian should be a tropical storm, but could regain hurricane strength again as it makes another landfall on the South Carolina coast-near Charleston. Hurricane Watches are up for the Georgia and SC coasts.

High clouds from Ian will continue moving northward and we will see those clouds increase Friday and this weekend. While we have been trending dry this weekend, that may be changing with shower chances increasing Saturday. High pressure to our north will fight the rain advancing from the south, so our forecast is still very uncertain at this point. Shower chances are best for Saturday and we turn breezy through Sunday and Monday.

