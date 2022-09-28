New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is good news for pet owners in western Massachusetts as a new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton. They’re hoping to fill a gap many are experiencing when it comes to specialty pet care.

Integrity Veterinary Care, located on Pleasant Street in Northampton, is expected to open next month. With construction in full swing, we spoke with owner and medical director Martha MaloneyHuss, who told us this hospital will focus on specialty care.

“If you have a pet that has an unusual medical problem or a problem involving specialty care, that is where our facility is a real key player,” MaloneyHuss said.

We also spoke with Erika Mueller, the emergency critical care specialist at the veterinary center, who will be performing ultrasounds, which are much needed in the area.

“The availability of the ultrasound is fairly limited…My goal is to get them in same day or next day, so we can move forward with what’s going on,” Mueller noted.

We asked when the facility would be fully up and running.

“So right now, we are obviously under construction…We are opening the hospital in two phases over time,” MaloneyHuss added.

The first services they’ll offer will be medical oncology, urgent care, outpatient ultrasound, and internal medicine. The rest of building is expected to be open in the spring with operating rooms, a full ICU, and other expanded areas. This center is expected to fill a need closer to home for pet owners in western Massachusetts.

“Those are treatments that are not as easily available through a primary care facility…There is a greater need for these specialty care options and we are thrilled to be able to provide them,” MaloneyHuss noted.

Construction is planned to be wrapped up by October 10 to welcome new patients.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.