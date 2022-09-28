Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend.
Springfield Police were called to a home on Maynard Street Saturday night after a relative found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that those people have been identified as 42-year-old Gricelle Ofarrill and 40-year-old Rolando Ofarrill, both of Springfield.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.’s murder unit.
