Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend.

Springfield Police were called to a home on Maynard Street Saturday night after a relative found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that those people have been identified as 42-year-old Gricelle Ofarrill and 40-year-old Rolando Ofarrill, both of Springfield.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.’s murder unit.

