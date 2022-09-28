Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend.

Springfield Police were called to a home on Maynard Street Saturday night after a relative found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that those people have been identified as 42-year-old Gricelle Ofarrill and 40-year-old Rolando Ofarrill, both of Springfield.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.’s murder unit.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.