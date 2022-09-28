Salute to Chicopee Day celebrated at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked Salute to Chicopee Day at The Big E.

We headed inside the Massachusetts building on the fairgrounds and visited the very popular Koffee Kup Bakery

“We brought our building, which was Mickey’s Old Bike Shop during COVID, probably over three years ago. It took us about a year due to extensive renovation and we have been open for business for about a year-and-a-half now and we have been very welcomed by the neighborhood. Everyone has been very good to us and everyone is very happy,” said Koffee Kup owner Lisa Facente.

[Reporter: You are staple in the Pioneer Valley. Tell me about some things you are very known well for.]

“We have Boston cream, which is the official Massachusetts state desert. We have chocolate chip cookies, we have our whoopie pies and our fresh-filled cannolis, which are filled fresh while you wait,” Facente added.

[Reporter: How cool is it to be in the Massachusetts building and able to show off what you guys do to all the other New England states?]

“It’s great. People come back year to year, and yeah, look for us. We’re just happy for the support and we’re happy to provide fresh product all the time,” Facente explained.

When it comes to food, you can’t think of Chicopee without Millie’s Pierogi’s.

“Well, I think it’s a reasonably priced food here at the fair. It’s super filling and they are delicious. Who doesn’t like butter, pan fried potato cheese, kielbasa, kielbasa dogs made with Chicopee’s own Blue Seal dogs under Chicopee Provisions,” said Jacqueline, who works at the Millie’s booth at The Big E, as well as at the factory.

[Reporter: You can’t go wrong and it sounds like you guys are very proud to a be Chicopee staple.]

“Oh, very much. We are located on Broadway Street in Chicopee. We like to use local products when anytime and as much possible, so we’re happy to be hometown heroes,” Jacqueline added.

[Reporter: …Your really keeping traditions alive. Tell us why it’s so important to keep this cuisine in the spotlight.]

“Well, it’s often overlooked. Everyone thinks about Italian food, like pizza, and Chinese food, but Polish food is so hearty and simple. I mean, I just don’t know, but we just love it and we want everyone else to love it.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.