Storrowton Village offers Big E fairgoers taste of the past

Step back in time to a 19th century village at The Big E by visiting the Storrowton Village Museum.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Step back in time to a 19th century village at The Big E by visiting the Storrowton Village Museum.

Jessica Fontaine, director of the Storrowton Village Museum, spoke to Western Mass News about the village, which includes nine antique buildings from across Massachusetts.

You can CLICK HERE for more information on Storrowton Village Museum and Storrowton Tavern.

