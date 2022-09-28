Town by Town: banned book exhibit, emergency preparedness, and YMCA golf classic

Western Mass News Town by Town
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, East Longmeadow, and Longmeadow.

The Springfield Technical Community College Library offered an exhibit that puts a spotlight on book banning.

The exhibit, which ran last week, features a “Periodic Table of Banned Books,” which includes titles of classics such as “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” “1984″ by George Orwell, and “Go Tell It on the Mountain” by James Baldwin.

Sponsored by the STCC Office of Multicultural Affairs and the STCC Library, the event was held during the American Library Association’s Annual Banned Books Week.

Town by town took us to East Longmeadow where the town’s Community Emergency Response Team and Medical Reserve Corps offered an emergency preparedness workshop.

The workshop taught those who signed up and attended how to prepare for an emergency, as well as how to be a volunteer.

It was at the Pleasantview Senior Center on North Main Street.

Finally, town by town took us to Longmeadow where major community businesses participated in the YMCA of Greater Springfield 2022 Golf Classic to support the community, focusing on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

The event was presented by its sponsor, Monson Savings Bank.

It was at the Twin Hills Country Club on Wolf Swamp Road.

