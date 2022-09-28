West Springfield water restrictions set to expire on Friday

(Pixabay)
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The water restrictions that were put in place over the summer by the town of West Springfield will expire on Friday.

On September 30th, no restrictions will be in place.

However, residents are still encouraged to conserve water and reduce their use of water for non-essential purposes.

Anyone with questions about the drought status, or water usage in general, is being urged to contact their local DPW.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bradley International Airport
Hurricane Ian causing flight cancelations and delays at Bradley Airport
People receiving SNAP food assistance in the state will see a 12-percent increase in benefits...
Thousands of Massachusetts SNAP recipients to see increase in benefits
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) warms up during an NFL football practice,...
Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can’t play vs. Packers
(Source: WALB)
Local organizations preparing to help Florida after Hurricane Ian
People receiving SNAP food assistance in the state will see a 12-percent increase in benefits...
Thousands of Massachusetts SNAP recipients to see increase in benefits