West Springfield water restrictions set to expire on Friday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The water restrictions that were put in place over the summer by the town of West Springfield will expire on Friday.

On September 30th, no restrictions will be in place.

However, residents are still encouraged to conserve water and reduce their use of water for non-essential purposes.

Anyone with questions about the drought status, or water usage in general, is being urged to contact their local DPW.

