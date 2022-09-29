1 person hospitalized following crash on Chicopee Street in Chicopee
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck their car door Thursday afternoon.
Chicopee Police were called to the scene on Chicopee Street around 2 p.m.
We’re told a man was getting an item out of his back seat when a passing vehicle struck his door and knocked him to the ground.
Police added that the driver stayed on-scene and the crash remains under investigation.
