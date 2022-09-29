1 person hospitalized following crash on Chicopee Street in Chicopee

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck their car door Thursday afternoon.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck their car door Thursday afternoon.

Chicopee Police were called to the scene on Chicopee Street around 2 p.m.

We’re told a man was getting an item out of his back seat when a passing vehicle struck his door and knocked him to the ground.

Police added that the driver stayed on-scene and the crash remains under investigation.

