2 arrested, drugs and cash seized on Marion Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police made two arrests on Marion Street in Springfield Sunday night while conducting a park and walk.

After witnesseing two males in the back of a building counting money with narcotics on a table, officers recovered a trafficking weight of cocaine, nearly 400 bags of heroin, and more then $4,800 in cash. Officers also seized a firearm magazine and ammunition.

One suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Josue Sierra-Fonseca. He is facing charges including possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug, conspiracy to violate drug law, and trespass.

Because of his age, the other suspect has only been identified as a 16-year-old boy.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.