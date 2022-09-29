2 Firefighters injured in Pittsfield house fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Thursday morning, fire crews in Pittsfield responded to a house fire.

A call came in for a house fire on 1st Street with residents possibly trapped.

Crews found the fire in a dining area and attached closet.

No serious injuries were reported from the homeowners, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The Pittsfield Fire Department investigates the fire.

