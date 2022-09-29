2 Firefighters injured in Pittsfield house fire

By Libby James and Amanda Callahan
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Thursday morning, fire crews in Pittsfield responded to a house fire.

A call came in for a house fire on 1st Street with residents possibly trapped.

Crews found the fire in a dining area and attached closet.

No serious injuries were reported from the homeowners, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The Pittsfield Fire Department investigates the fire.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

