Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A staple of The Big E is handcrafted goods. Many of the vendors come to the fair year-after-year, including one jewelry maker who is 81-years young.

Ellen Steinbuchel and her booth “Sparkles” is marking 50 years at The Big E at the same location.

[Reporter: You don’t know it, but a few people have stopped and said “You need to go talk to Ellen” so here we are]

“…But I have customers that return year-after-year and I am so grateful for that,” Steinbuchel explained.

[Reporter: You must recognize the people that come back]

“I do and some of them have children and I have watched their children grow up. They all remember me and let me know they are here from year-to-year,” Steinbuchel added.

[Reporter: Talk about a family affair. Your son is here behind you and his son is here as well…three generations here at The Big E]

“Yes, my grandson has the beach booth behind us,” Steinbuchel said.

[Reporter: Tell me a bit about the jewelry. You’ve been making it forever, you said]

“I am a silversmith, so I used to make absolutely everything, but now, I’m older with a bit of arthritis, so to keep my prices the same as they have been for the last 10 years, I set all of my stones to keep my prices so fair for my customers,” Steinbuchel noted.

[Reporter: You are based in Connecticut. What’s it like coming to The Big E every year?]

“I love it. It’s a family and everyone you interview at The Big E, every vendor will tell you it’s a family and I know all my neighbors, I know all about their kids and they know everything about me…We keep in touch throughout the year, not only the vendors, but the people that run The Big E. They remember you and I appreciate that, as do the other vendors,” Steinbuchel explained.

[Reporter: …and you’re going to keep coming back?]

“I’m going to keep coming back,” Steinbuchel said.

