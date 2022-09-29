City leaders discuss potential Saga nightclub ownership change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Saga nightclub in Springfield has been shut down since May due to a deadly shooting, pending review by the Springfield Board of License Commissioners. Now, we’re learning about a potential ownership change.

Western Mass News gave a closer listen to what was said during a meeting last night, as well as what the Springfield chair of public safety thinks of this potential sale.

On Wednesday, the Springfield Board of License Commissioners met for their bi-monthly meeting. One of the items on their agenda, a story Western Mass News has been following closely, the informational hearing for Saga Nightclub, where a deadly shooting took place claiming the life of 30-year-old David Carrasquillo in May of this year.

“Saga is on for informational hearing and Attorney Kelly has asked to move that he anticipates a purchasing and sale agreement next week with the new buyer,” said Alesia Days, director of licensing.

During the informational hearing, board members were to be shown surveillance video of the club’s entryway, to see if security employees were searching patrons the night of the shooting. Days addressed people on Zoom on Wednesday, sharing why that hearing would be postponed.

“And just so everyone is clear of course it’s with the stipulation continued stipulation that saga is not to open so it will not be open. He is asking for additional time to secure a sale,” she explained.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield city councilor and chair of the public safety committee, Victor DaVila. DaVila shared his thoughts on this potential sale.

“My initial thought is I’m glad we’re going to be able keep the tax space in the area and we’re going to have business downtown, which is so important for the city of Springfield…If something happens at one property it doesn’t mean that property is forever condemned,” he explained.

He told Western Mass News that of the main priorities of the city council is to make the people of Springfield feel safe in their city.

“There’s always trouble keeping downtown safe. This has been an issue for many, many years it seems to me that we need to continue to emphasize safety not only downtown but throughout the whole city which is a challenge,” Davila explained.

At this time, it has not been confirmed who might be purchasing the Saga nightclub. Meanwhile, the new informational hearing, where board members will review that surveillance video is now scheduled for Oct. 12.

