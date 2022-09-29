Crews respond to report of 2 people in water near West Springfield train tracks

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department has responded with a marine unit for reports of two people in the water near the train tracks.

Crews were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.