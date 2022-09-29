Springfield police evaluator holds meet and greet with city residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - O’Toole Associates LLC, the compliance evaluator which was selected by the city of Springfield and the Department of Justice, held a community meet and greet Wednesday evening at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center.

Residents got a chance to meet the members of O’Toole Associates and hear about their work and learn more about their efforts overseeing the implementation of the settlement agreement between the city and the DOJ.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the city of Springfield, the police department, and the DOJ jointly selected an independent compliance evaluator who will serve as an agent of the court, and who will assess and report whether the requirements of the agreement have been implemented and whether this implementation is resulting in constitutional and effective policing.

