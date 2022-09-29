Springfield police evaluator holds meet and greet with city residents

Residents got a chance to meet the members of O’Toole Associates and hear about their work and learn more about their efforts overseeing the implementation of t
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - O’Toole Associates LLC, the compliance evaluator which was selected by the city of Springfield and the Department of Justice, held a community meet and greet Wednesday evening at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center.

Residents got a chance to meet the members of O’Toole Associates and hear about their work and learn more about their efforts overseeing the implementation of the settlement agreement between the city and the DOJ.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the city of Springfield, the police department, and the DOJ jointly selected an independent compliance evaluator who will serve as an agent of the court, and who will assess and report whether the requirements of the agreement have been implemented and whether this implementation is resulting in constitutional and effective policing.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and...
Getting Answers: updated COVID-19 booster shots
Western Mass News continues to track Hurricane Ian after it made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
Floridians, travelers brace themselves to withstand Hurricane Ian as it hits land
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, East Longmeadow, and Longmeadow.
Town by Town: banned book exhibit, emergency preparedness, and YMCA golf classic
There is good news for pet owners in western Massachusetts as a new veterinary care center is...
New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton