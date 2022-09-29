Suspect arrested after shooting on Central Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man inside an apartment Wednesday night.

Joel Laporte, 25, is facing several charges after he allegdly shot the victim inside an apartment on Central Street around 10:35 p.m.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found Laporte being held down near the apartment’s open back door by two other men.

Officials said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

They added that Laporte was known to the victim and he is alleged to have followed him into his apartment before shooting him.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.