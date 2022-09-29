Town by Town: September 29

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Northampton, a mural artist is creating a massive design on the back of Thorne’s Marketplace.

Funded by a $20 thousand grant from the City of Northampton, Ernesto Maranje’s installation is slowly being unveiled. His design features a weaver bird and raccoons, created by a collage of much smaller images of flora, fauna and creative touches. The mural is meant to inform the public and celebrate the enhancement of Thorne’s and all of Downtown Northampton.

In Longmeadow, the Farmer’s Market at the Longmeadow Shops is returning for another season and you can stroll the shops and the farmer’s market every Thursday through Oct. 27 from 12-6p.m. Each week, you could find a great assortment of locally-grown fruits and veggies, baked goods, honey, milk, cheeses, flowers and much more.

Vendors include Berry Knoll Garden, Valley View Acres, Sweet Pea Cheese and Blossoming Acres.

In Springfield, the Zoo in Forest Park hosted a wine safari Thursday. For the first time, the fan-favorite, 21-plus event was held at the zoo rather than an offsite location. Attendees were able to “travel around the world,” meeting animal ambassadors from different countries and sampling wines from the same region.

