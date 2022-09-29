U.S. Postal Service driver injured in Wilbraham crash

Police said that the USPS driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An East Longmeadow man was criminally summonsed for a marked lanes violation and negligent operation after allegedly crashing into a U.S. Postal Service truck in Wilbraham.

Police said after an investigation reportedly revealed that 67-year-old William Alan Kemple may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The summons is for marked lanes violation and negligent operation.

They added the USPS driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police made two arrests on Marion Street in Springfield Sunday night while conducting a park...
2 arrested, drugs and cash seized on Marion Street in Springfield
Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man inside an apartment...
Suspect arrested after shooting on Central Street in Springfield
Generic police lights
Crews respond to report of 2 people in water near West Springfield train tracks
An East Longmeadow man was criminally summonsed for a marked lanes violation and negligent...
U.S. Postal Service driver injured in Wilbraham crash