U.S. Postal Service driver injured in Wilbraham crash

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An East Longmeadow man was criminally summonsed for a marked lanes violation and negligent operation after allegedly crashing into a U.S. Postal Service truck in Wilbraham.

Police said after an investigation reportedly revealed that 67-year-old William Alan Kemple may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The summons is for marked lanes violation and negligent operation.

They added the USPS driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

