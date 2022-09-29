Volunteers come together to repair 4 Chicopee homes

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a special day for some people living in Chicopee as dozens of volunteers came together Thursday to fix-up homes in need of repairs.

Approximately 100 volunteers came together on Melvin Street in Chicopee with a goal to repair four different homes, all in approximately four hours.

“This is the first time we’re expanding our Green ‘N Fit neighborhood to the city and it’s really great, perfect weather, and all the volunteers together after so many years of this pandemic,” said Colleen Loveless, president of Revitalize CDC.

Loveless told Western Mass News that volunteers worked hard on Thursday to do everything from yardwork and painting to installing new stair rails. Some came from as far away as Boston to help.

“It’s great to see all the money, support and volunteers being invested in our local community, especially from outside of the area, so we really are very appreciative,” Loveless added.

Their aim is help low-income families with children, seniors, and people with special needs, as well as military veterans, and impact was huge.

“I can’t even put into it words. It means so much to me, I’m gonna cry because it means so much to me what they did for me…I just want to thank them so much. They don’t know what they do for people, elder people who really need the help,” said homeowner Elenaor Babcock.

Revitalize CDC will return to Melvin Street to wrap up some finishing touches in the coming weeks. After that, the organization will make plans for their next project, which will be set to begin sometime next year.

