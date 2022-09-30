Celebrating 20 years of Dan Brown at Western Mass News

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked a special day at Western Mass News as we’re celebrating 20 years of Meteorologist Dan Brown keeping viewers informed and ready for what Mother Nature has in store for us.

Whether it’s keeping our viewers safe or hoping for a nice show of color from the trees in the fall, Dan Brown has seen it all over the past 20 years as a meteorologist at Western Mass News.

Over these past two decades, Dan has been a staple in the community and has spent time visiting classrooms, as well as meeting our viewers at events like the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast and The Big E.

Dan made his way to western Massachusetts in 2002 after nine months in Binghamton, NY and he’s witnessed some of the biggest events in the region including the tornado that ripped through parts of Hampden County in 2011.

You’ve welcomed Dan into your homes for the last 20 years and even voted him as “Best On-Air Personality” in the MassLive Reader Raves awards.

Congratulations Dan on two decades at Western Mass News!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.