Eastern States president reflects on success of 2022 Big E

The Big E has been packed with people this year, with tens of thousands of guests coming out daily to enjoy the 17-day fair.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, spoke to Western Mass News about this year’s fair, its sucess and record-breaking days, some of the highlights, and what fairgoers can expect for the last weekend.

