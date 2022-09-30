Help us in supporting our local first responders

(WGGB/WSHM) - Our local first responders put their lives on the line every day. Fire, EMS, police: they’re running in when others are running out and the equipment they use on calls is critical, but expensive.

Join Western Mass News and take part in our First Responders Giving Day.

Watch our newscasts from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 as we help raise funds for local departments.

About HeroFundUSA:

Headquartered in Blue Springs, Missouri, HeroFundUSA, Inc. is the Nation’s premier private funding source for First-Responder SAFETY equipment and resources. HeroFundUSA, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, governed by a volunteer Board of Directors. Our mission is to provide funding for state-of-the-art First-Responder personal protection equipment and high-tech SAFETY resources designed to keep our local First-Responders SAFE so they can go home to their loved ones at the end of their duties protecting our friends, neighbors and families. HeroFundUSA, Inc. neither seeks nor receives any government grants. Funds are raised via local fundraising events and generous donors who are concerned about the safety of our local HEROES—Law Enforcement Officers, Fire Fighters and Emergency Medical Services Personnel. Funds raised locally stay LOCAL. Our annual fundraising campaign includes golf tournaments, social events/galas, televised ‘Giving-Day’ campaigns, concerts, sporting events and more in various markets Nationwide. We invite you to visit our website www.herofundusa.org to learn more about the mission and scope of HeroFundUSA, Inc.’s programs

