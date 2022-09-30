Tractor trailer crash closes lanes of traffic on both sides of I-91 in East Windsor

East Windsor crash - WFSB
East Windsor crash - WFSB
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed several lanes of traffic on both sides of Interstate 91 in East Windsor.

State police said the three left lanes were closed between exits 44 and 45 on the northbound side and the left two lanes were closed between exits 45 and 44 on the southbound side.

Troopers told Channel 3 that the crash involved a tandem tractor trailer.

Minor injuries were reported.

A cause has yet to be determined.

They advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

