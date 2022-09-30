Tractor trailer crash closes lanes of traffic on both sides of I-91 in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed several lanes of traffic on both sides of Interstate 91 in East Windsor.

State police said the three left lanes were closed between exits 44 and 45 on the northbound side and the left two lanes were closed between exits 45 and 44 on the southbound side.

Troopers told Channel 3 that the crash involved a tandem tractor trailer.

#CTtraffic I-91 North in the area of Exit 44 in East Windsor, the left 3 of 4 lanes on the a northbound side and the left 2 of 3 lanes on the Southbound side are closed due to a TT collision. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/iUv1A8Dpju — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 30, 2022

Minor injuries were reported.

A cause has yet to be determined.

They advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

