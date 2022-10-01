Big E enters final weekend, officials hope for record-breaking attendance

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday kicked off final weekend of the Big E for the 2022 season. The fair broke attendance records this season and they’re on track to break another one!

President and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, Gene Cassidy said that by the end of the weekend, they may see the biggest attendance in fair history.

“It’s definitely been busy! last week we sat in like two hours worth of traffic,” said Erica Baraglia of Berlin, Connecticut.

The Big E saw some big crowds for its 2022 season. As things get back to normal and people enjoy a New England tradition.

“First time in the past three years, you know, ever since COVID hit, kind of shut down, slowed things down for a little bit, but you know, were happy its back and open,” said Alex Cunningham of Enfield, Connecticut.

As of Friday, the Big E already broke some big attendance records. Friday September 23, the fair saw a record for the middle Friday at more than 96-thousand guests.

Last Saturday, September 24, the Big E saw its highest attendance of all time, at nearly 178-thousand. And this past Monday, September 26, they saw an all-time record for that day, at more than 83-thousand people. The fair’s concert series has certainly been drawing in lots of people every weekend. Friday nights lineup: Chase Rice and Jimmie Allen.

“County music fan, so had to come,” Abigail Blare of Ware said.

“I love Chase Rice and Jimmie Allen. They’re both a couple of studs, so just excited to see them and see them live for the first time,” said Cunningham.

Of course, people come back year after year, for the food.

“Drinking and eating a bunch of food. That’s what you have to do,” Blare said.

“We’ve hit, you know, all the state buildings,” said Cunningham.

“Had some steak tips, now we’re having beer,” Shayna Shorrock of Berlin said.

Eastern States Exposition president and CEO, Gene Cassidy told Western Mass News that this year’s fair may break its biggest record yet.

“We’ve had a tremendously successful year, 2019 was our biggest year ever and were stacked up to actually exceed 2019′s attendance. So, we’re very excited,” Cassidy said.

Some familiar faces will be hanging out at the fair on Sunday Western Mass news will be handing out swag bags at our booth from 11a.m.-1p.m., so be sure to stop by, grab a bag, and say hello!

