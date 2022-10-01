Cornhole tournament fundraiser for breast cancer

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/ WSHM) - With the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local organization prepares for its 2nd annual fundraiser.

‘Each Moment We’re Alive’ is a local organization that joins survivors and those who currently battle breast cancer.

They are hosting a cornhole tournament that is set to take place at Gary Role Hyundai in Holyoke on Sunday, October 16th.

The director and co-founder of the organization, Cindy Sherdian Murphy, said. “It’s wonderful because we keep all of our programs free for survivors, so we do fundraisers and we raise money...but we just have a fun-filled day – a lot of activities.”

Murphy is a two-time breast cancer survivor and told Western Mass News that October is more than just raising awareness about the disease.

“We get to celebrate each other. We get to celebrate those who have gone through it and have survived it. We’ve become sisters but we also acknowledge those who have lost their battle. One of my best friends lost her battle to cancer…it’s a journey. And nobody wants to go take this journey but let’s make it as comfortable as possible so that they can live a very fulfilling life.”

‘Each Moment We’re Alive’ hosts support groups for both women who are currently battling cancer as well as survivors every Tuesday on Zoom.

