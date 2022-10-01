October Starts Off Cool And Damp...

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Not the greatest forecast for the last weekend of the Big E…

As remnants of Ian try to move into southern New England, today will feature cloudy, cool conditions. We will likely see at least some rain from Ian, as High pressure to our north will fight the rain advancing from the south, so how much rain is still up in the air, however some rain is likely from late morning into the afternoon. The heaviest rain will line up across Connecticut and Rhode Island, but some steady rain will likely make it into greater Springfield. Franklin County may only see a shower or two and may even stay dry. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Rain totals look to be less than 1/2″. (Less north, more south)

With High Pressure building to our north the breeze will pick up on Sunday out of the Northeast with gusts to 30 mph. Though still far from perfect, Sunday will be the pick of the weekend and the better of the two days to attend the big E as little if any rain at all is expected unluck Saturday.

Sunday and Monday look to be mainly dry as High pressure suppresses moisture further south, but rain will be looming just off shore with leftover from Ian. For now we are looking dry, breezy and cool with maybe a bit of sunshine through lots of high and mid-level clouds. Temperatures will top off near 60 so it will remain cool. Much of next week will feature dry but cool conditions. Warmer with highs near 70 Thursday. An evening storm possible followed by a very chilly weekend as of now…

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.