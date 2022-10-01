Pittsfield man to be arraigned for murder

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday evening, Pittsfield police arrested a man for the murder of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda.

The 42-year-old Desmond Phillip was taken into custody after police responded to a 911 call and located Cepeda with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported Cepeda to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later died.

Police continue to investigate, and Phillips is set to be arraigned on Monday.

