Pittsfield man to be arraigned for murder

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday evening, Pittsfield police arrested a man for the murder of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda.

The 42-year-old Desmond Phillip was taken into custody after police responded to a 911 call and located Cepeda with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported Cepeda to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later died.

Police continue to investigate, and Phillips is set to be arraigned on Monday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.