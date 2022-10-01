Run Billy Run 5K raises for student scholarships

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday morning, the 2nd annual Run Billy Run 5K kicked off in Holyoke.

This 5K raises money for the William J Boyle Scholarship Fund, which supports students at Putnam High School who plan to attend Springfield Technical Community College.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi and District Attorney Anthony Gulluni attended the event.

They caught up with Western Mass News to share how the 5K is not only to honor the late Judge Boyle, but to remind everyone of the dangers inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse.

“There is no coincidences in what happened to several of the people inside of that building and the type of illnesses that they came down with and later succumb to… we still have work to do here in western Massachusetts at the Springfield hall of justice and making sure this doesn’t happen again! We don’t want to have more races like this for other people,” said Sheriff Cocchi.

Margaret Boyle, organizer of the run and daughter of Judge Boyle told us why this event is so important to her.

“My dad loved Springfield and the Springfield community and so this scholarship is really important to honor his memory because it helps the Springfield community and the students who are really the next generation of leaders within the city.”

In addition to the run, the event included a post-race cookout, music, sports massages, and even a celebrity appearance by Boomer of the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.