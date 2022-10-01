Springfield crews respond after car strikes tree on Cottage Street
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Cottage Street early Saturday morning for reports of a car hitting a tree.
According to Springfield Fire, the call came in just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated before being sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There has been no information released on what caused the crash.
