Town by Town: September 30

In Ludlow, the 48th Massachusetts County Correctional Officer’s Academy graduation was held Friday at the Main Instruction in Ludlow. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department oversees the eleven-week basic training academy. During the training, recruits are instructed in the best correctional practices based on a curriculum from the Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association and Education Training Committee.

In Springfield, St. Michael’ Academy held their annual Walk-A-Thon event for students and their families. The event is held on the sidewalks along the perimeter of the school located on Eddywood Street. Various prizes were given to the students who raised the highest amounts of money.

In Hadley, The Hampshire Mall held the grand opening of Fun-Hub Action Park. The grand opening celebrated the new 33,000 square-foot indoor entertainment facility. There was a ribbon cutting, complimentary refreshments 50 percent off all admission packages and raffle prizes.

The vent was attended by mall management, the executive director and board members of Amherst-Area Chamber of Commerce as well as local leaders.

