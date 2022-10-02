Agawam native to compete in Aquabike World Championships in Spain

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Kelli Trudel, an Agawam native and aquabike racer, is heading to the big leagues.

After competing in New York last weekend, Kelli will get the chance she has been waiting for – to compete in the Aquabike World Championships in Ibiza, Spain.

From all of us here at Western Mass News, congratulations Kelli!

