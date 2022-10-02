Amelia Park Arena holds first annual Hocktober Fest

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exciting day for hockey fans in Westfield as the First Annual Hocktober Fest was held Saturday afternoon.

It featured lots of local vendors, live entertainment, and food.

The event raised money for the Amelia Park Arena in Westfield and will help prepare facilities for the upcoming season.

“We are a nonprofit organization,” said Amelia Park General Manager Billy Fellows. “We do need the community support, so all the money we raise today is just going to go right back into the arena, and it’s for the kids, really.”

Fellows said that he is already looking forward to Hocktober Fest next year.

