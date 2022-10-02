Big E nears record-breaking crowd numbers on final day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is coming to a close Sunday night, and this year’s attendance could hit record-setting highs.

Sunday marks the final day of the 17-day long fair, which saw big crowds and even bigger excitement.

Western Mass News spoke with many fairgoers who said that the rides, food, and fun they find at the Big E keeps them coming back year after year.

“I’ve been coming every year and it’s pretty good,” said Domnic Kierkila. “The state building is probably my favorite, but I just come for a good time. It’s kinda an annual thing.”

The 17-day long fair is famous for bringing together food and entertainment from throughout New England, as well as a record number of crowds.

So far this year, the fair has brought in more than 1.46 million people. The attendance record was set in 2019 with 1.62 million people in attendance. In order to break that record, Sunday night’s attendance would have to exceed 165,000.

This year’s festivities will close out with a performance by Grammy-award winning rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.