Nathan Bill’s hosts Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of the local community gathered together Sunday morning for the Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk.

The event took place at Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant in Springfield.

Many local leaders were in attendance for Sunday’s race, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, State Representative Angelo Puppolo, and Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

We stopped by and spoke with Mayor Sarno, who reflected on Tom’s service to the community.

“Tommy made the ultimate sacrifice, trying to save others in harm’s way,” he told us. “He was overseas in the Middle East conflicts, numerous Medals of Honor and Purple Hearts, and then comes back here, working in a recruiting center, and had to face a terrorist attack where he was trying to save peoples lives, and he lost his life.”

Mayor Sarno added that Tom’s legacy will live on in the city of Springfield, and he is thankful for all the local veterans we have to serve and protect us all.

We also spoke to Tom’s brother, Joseph Sullivan. He told us that his brother was a true hero.

“He acted as a protector every day of his life,” Sullivan said. “It was the core of his being, and it was the type of person he was everyday.”

Joseph also told us that there is a scholarship in Tom’s memory at Pope Francis High School. If you are looking to donate in Tom’s honor, you can do that directly through the financial office at Pope Francis.

