Taste of Italy returns to Mount Carmel Parish after 2-year hiatus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Taste of Italy returned to Mount Carmel Parish in Springfield.

Parishioners prepared homemade Italian dishes and pastries, while others enjoyed traditional Italian music and fun raffles Saturday night.

Western Mass News stopped by the event and spoke with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who said that he always looks forward to events like these.

“The food was absolutely fantastic, made with tender love and care, and with Italian cultures and Italian heritage month, its family, faith, and food,” he said.

We also spoke with Father Robert White, who explained what this event means to the parish.

“The real purpose of this is to bring the community together and have a fun evening, an opportunity to share in their Italian heritage and history,” Father White said. “We do it around food and we have a great time.”

Taste of Italy was a sold out event, and officials said it was a success.

