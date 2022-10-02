TJO hosted annual ‘Ride like an Animal’ fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, the Thomas J O’Connor Animal Control and Animal Shelter hosted their annual ‘Ride like an Animal’ event.

The event included food, live music, raffles, games, and animals.

Heather Heeb, the president of the foundation for TJO animal shelter told Western Mass News how the event is a great way for community members to support the animal shelter.

“We raise money for the medical treatments, and all the adoptions, and all that at the shelter,” said Heeb.

Heeb said even though the fundraising events are coming to an end this year next year, several plans are in store.

