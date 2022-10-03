1 dead following weekend crash on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a weekend crash in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue after a car crashed into a tree around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

The adult male driver, who was the only person in the car, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department traffic unit.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.