Candidate for lt. governor Driscoll details plan to tackle local housing crisis

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Democratic ticket for governor and lt. governor of the Bay State on the campaign trail Monday, focusing on Hispanic communities. Among the stops for lt. governor candidate Kim Driscoll was the Valley Opportunity Council in Chicopee.

Driscoll met with people at the VOC to learn about their programming and hear some of the challenges they have faced.

Among those are staffing issues, lack of sufficient resources, and the need for more flexibility.

VOC officials said that a large majority of their students are of color and low income, and they want to help provide an even playing field.

Driscoll said that if elected, she and Maura Healey want to support the local government and tackle these issues with action.

“We know we need organizations when we think about the work ahead from the housing crisis, and I do think it’s at crisis proportions in so many parts of our Commonwealth -- the childcare gaps, the work that you’re performing in that space, ensuring that more families have an opportunity to not only go to work, but for our youngest residents to have a high quality, good early start to their education,” Driscoll told us. “So much of the work around housing is meeting the needs of our vulnerable population, folks who are working harder and saving less and still can’t keep a roof over their head. That’s the work that we’re going to need to face day 1.”

Another issue presented by VOC officials is that more and more people seem to be leaving western Mass. for the eastern part of the state, citing lack of affordability and public transportation. Driscoll said that their goal is to work on these issues, as well.

We have reached out to Republican candidates for governor and lt. governor, Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen, to see how they view issues facing the Latinx community, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.