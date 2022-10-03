TUESDAY: Support Caring for the Coasts

Caring for the Coasts
By Western Mass News and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) – Western Mass News and our parent company, Gray Television, are teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands, before heading back out into the Atlantic Ocean, regaining strength, and hitting South Carolina.

The best way to support survivors is with a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts.

Western Mass News and Gray Television: Caring for the Coasts
People can donate to the Caring for the Coasts effort by visiting Give.HelpSalvationArmy.org, calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or by texting STORM to 51555.

On Tuesday, starting at 7 a.m., the networks of Western Mass News will be live and bringing you special coverage with our local Salvation Army teams to show you how your donations will make an impact and ways you can help.

