Crews respond to 3-alarm house fire on Mechanic Street in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple crews responded to Mechanic Street in Orange Monday afternoon after a 3-family house caught fire.

According to Orange Fire Chief James Young Jr., the call came in around 2 p.m. after a tenant noticed heavy smoke coming from the basement and eaves of the home.

The chief said that they were able to knock down the basement fire, but it had spread to the first and second floors. The second and third alarms were then struck.

Crews waited on scene for some time to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.

Chief Young said that no injuries were reported and that all tenants had made it out by the time crews arrived on scene.

Three, possibly four, people were displaced.

Crews said that it is unknown if the home is salvageable due to excessive smoke and water damage throughout the building.

The Salvation Army was on scene with drinking water and refreshments for the tenants and crew.

Chief Young said that the cause is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Crews from Athol, New Salem, Phillipston, Wendell, Turners Falls, Greenfield, Northfield, and Northfield EMS assisted.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office was also on scene with the Orange Fire Department to investigate.

