Crews respond to 3-alarm house fire on Mechanic Street in Orange

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple crews responded to Mechanic Street in Orange Monday afternoon after a 3-family house caught fire.

According to Orange Fire Chief James Young Jr., the call came in around 2 p.m. after a tenant noticed heavy smoke coming from the basement and eaves of the home.

The chief said that they were able to knock down the basement fire, but it had spread to the first and second floors. The second and third alarms were then struck.

Crews waited on scene for some time to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.

Chief Young said that no injuries were reported and that all tenants had made it out by the time crews arrived on scene.

Three, possibly four, people were displaced.

Crews said that it is unknown if the home is salvageable due to excessive smoke and water damage throughout the building.

The Salvation Army was on scene with drinking water and refreshments for the tenants and crew.

Chief Young said that the cause is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Crews from Athol, New Salem, Phillipston, Wendell, Turners Falls, Greenfield, Northfield, and Northfield EMS assisted.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office was also on scene with the Orange Fire Department to investigate.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield.
Town by Town: Polish and Italian flag raisings and Storywalk
Cleanup has begun following this year’s run of The Big E and the lost and found office is...
Big E’s lost and found working to reunite hundreds of items with their owners
People we spoke with in Westfield told us that the traffic is often a problem getting off Exit...
Westfield officials working to decongest roadways around Mass. Pike exit
Driscoll met with people at the Valley Opportunity Council in Chicopee to learn about their...
Candidate for lt. governor Driscoll details plan to tackle local housing crisis