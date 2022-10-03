Ed Sheeran performing at Gillette Stadium in July 2023

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ed Sheeran will be performing in New England in 2023 as part of the North American leg of his + - = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour.

Gillette Stadium announced Monday that the Grammy-award winning artist will take the stage in Foxborough on Saturday, July 1. The tour marks Sheeran’s first tour stateside in nearly five years.

Tickets to the Massachusetts show go on-sale to the general public on Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m.

Stadium officials added that Sheeran is partnering with Ticketmaster to use their ‘Verified Fan’ system to help ensure fans get the best chance at tickets. Registration is now open and will close on Sunday, October 9 at 10 p.m. ET. Verified Fan presale begins on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. and run through Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.

American Express cardholders are also eligible to access tickets from 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 12 through 10 p.m. Thursday, October 13.

The United Kingdom and European leg of the tour recently ended with over three million people attending performances over six months.

Ed Sheeran will have several stops as part of the North American leg of this + - = ÷ x Tour (Warner Music / Gillette Stadium)

In conjunction with the tour announcement, Sheeran will have two upcoming special TV performanes. He will appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on October 13 on CBS 3 and on “Good Morning America” on October 14 on ABC40.

Sheeran’s complete North American tour schedule is as follows:

May 6: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

May 13: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

May 20: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

May 27: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

June 3: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

June 10: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

June 17: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

June 24: FedExField, Landover, MD

July 1: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

July 8: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

July 15: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

July 22: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

July 29: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

August 5: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

August 12: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

August 19: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

August 26: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

September 2: BC Place, Vancouver, BC

September 9: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

September 16: Levi’s© Stadium. Santa Clara, CA

September 23: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA