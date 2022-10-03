Excited fairgoers flock to The Big E for the final time in 2022

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday marked the final day of The Big E after millions of people made their way to western Mass. for the 17 day-long event.

Fairgoers told Western Mass News they come back each year looking for the traditional food and rides the fair is famous for, but one local said this year has been a little different than before.

“I think this year I’ve just noticed so many people. I think since coming out of the pandemic, a lot of people have been eager to get out and back to these sorts of things again. And I’ve noticed a lot more different food options, and activities and stuff to do,” said Lyric Dixon of East Longmeadow.”

“I just think it’s a really cool, fun tradition of New England and it makes me proud to be from New England, where The Big E is, and I love it! I’ll come every year!” added Dixon.

The 17-day long fair is known for offering food and entertainment from throughout New England as well as drawing in crowds.

As of Saturday, 1,462,992 people made their way to The Big E fairgrounds. The attendance record was set back in 2019 with 1,629,527 people in attendance.

Sunday night also proved to be a big draw, with a headline performance by Grammy Award-winning Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Some locals added, they’re already looking forward to next year’s festivities.

“Next year I think there’s going to be a bigger crowd. There are going to be more trucks. I think this year was a success but I think next year is going to be a bigger success,” exclaimed Jason Ruell.

The Big E officials announced Sunday’s attendance of 139,362.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.