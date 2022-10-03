F-15E ’s depart Westover Air Reserve Base

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, the Westover Airforce base conducted two rounds of departures of F-15E’s headed overseas.

These planned departures were scheduled for 6:30 A.M. and 7 A.M.

According to air base officials, the F-15E’s belong to the 389th Fighter Squadron, 366th Fighter Wing based out of Mountain Home Airforce base in Idaho.

The squadron stopped at the Westover Airforce base for training before heading out.

Patriot Wing aircraft maintenance, airfield management and Security Forces members are providing critical services during the visit.

The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. An array of avionics and electronics systems gives the F-15E the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night and in all weather.

